Thousands of animals killed in Kentucky barn fire

U.S. & World

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(WSAZ/WFLA) – Thousands of animals are dead after a fire tore through several barns in Kentucky.

WSAZ reports more than 3,000 quails, 1,000 chukars and one hundred chickens were killed in the blaze.

The fire broke out around midnight on Castle Marina Drive in Wurtland.

Neighbors say the barn was a symbol of the community.

“It’s a pretty big loss,” said nearby neighbor Kayla Wilburn. “I mean that’s a sole income for a lot of families in this area and that was the Bonso’s biggest thing, hunting animals and farming.”

“Kind of shocked me because I’ve got a lot of memories up there on it. Had a lot of fun working up there and I just get upset thinking about it,” said another neighbor, Charles Worthington.

Multiple agencies responded to the blaze, which is now contained.

It’s still unclear what caused the fire.

