RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As winter weather continues, a significant number of airlines have canceled thousands of flights across the country, including Southwest Airlines.
On Monday, Southwest Airlines canceled at least 70% of its flights, which was more than 2,600. According to ABC, on Tuesday, the airline canceled 60% of its flights due to a reported system meltdown.
As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the Richmond International Airport, three Southwest Airlines arrivals from Chicago and Atlanta had been canceled alongside four departures from the major hubs.
Flight cancelation tips: Here’s what you should do
Experts have weighed in on what to do if your flight gets canceled and leaves you stranded.
- First, try to book another flight to your destination. However, avoid booking through a third party, such as a travel agency.
- If you’re unable to rebook, you are entitled to a refund. In addition, most airlines will possibly offer credits or travel vouchers instead of cash.
- Most importantly, stay calm and look out for scammers, as this is an ideal time to catch you in a fake deal.
