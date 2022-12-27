RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As winter weather continues, a significant number of airlines have canceled thousands of flights across the country, including Southwest Airlines.

On Monday, Southwest Airlines canceled at least 70% of its flights, which was more than 2,600. According to ABC, on Tuesday, the airline canceled 60% of its flights due to a reported system meltdown.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the Richmond International Airport, three Southwest Airlines arrivals from Chicago and Atlanta had been canceled alongside four departures from the major hubs.

Flight cancelation tips: Here’s what you should do

Experts have weighed in on what to do if your flight gets canceled and leaves you stranded.

First, try to book another flight to your destination. However, avoid booking through a third party, such as a travel agency.

If you’re unable to rebook, you are entitled to a refund. In addition, most airlines will possibly offer credits or travel vouchers instead of cash.

Most importantly, stay calm and look out for scammers, as this is an ideal time to catch you in a fake deal.

For more information on what to do if a flight gets canceled, click BELOW: