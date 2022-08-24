RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Owners of select model 2020-2022 Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride vehicles are being advised to park their cars outside and away from their homes and other structures until their cars have been repaired, due to a new fire risk recall.

In addition, a “stop sale” of the vehicles was issued, in accordance with federal regulations, for affected unsold cars at dealerships and vehicle processing centers.

The recalls involve 245,030 model year 2020-2022 Hyundai Palisade vehicles (NHTSA ID: 22V-633) and 36,417 model year 2020-2022 Kia Telluride vehicles (NHTSA ID: 22V-626).

The recall states that an accessory tow hitch sold through dealerships may allow moisture into the harness module, causing a short circuit. In some cases, an electrical short can cause a vehicle fire while driving or while parked and turned off. There are no confirmed fires, crashes or injuries related to this condition in the United States.

Hyundai dealers plan to inspect the tow hitch of affected vehicles in order to remove the fuse as necessary as an interim repair. There is not currently a plan of interim repair action for Kia vehicles.

All owners of vehicles that have the issue will be notified by mail with instructions to bring their vehicles to a Hyundai or Kia dealer. Vehicle owners can also visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if their vehicle is included in the recall.