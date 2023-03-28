About 3,436 pounds of beef has been recalled over concerns it may be contaminated with E. coli bacteria. (File – Getty Images)

(WKBN) – Thousands of pounds of boneless beef chuck are being recalled, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

About 3,436 pounds of Elkhorn Valley Packing boneless beef chuck product has been recalled over possible E. coli contamination, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said Friday.

The USDA said the recalled items — which may be contaminated with by Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) O103 — were shipped to nine states, including Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

The affected beef, which was packed on Feb. 16, went to distributors, retailers and wholesalers, as well as hotels, restaurants, and other “institutions,” the USDA said.

The issue came to light during routine FSIS testing of ground beef derived from the meat. The USDA said that, so far, there have been no confirmed reports of illness or other adverse reactions.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, STEC is the pathotype most commonly associated with foodborne outbreaks.

The recall states that STEC O103 causes diarrhea, which is often bloody, and vomiting. According to the USDA, those who are sickened usually recover within a week, but rarely, some people affected by the strain develop a more severe infection.

Courtesy: USDA.gov

The FSIS advises the safe preparation of fresh and frozen raw meat products, adding that ground beef should only be consumed if cooked to 160 degrees Fahrenheit.

A complete list of serial numbers for impacted products and more information on the recall can be found on the USDA’s website.