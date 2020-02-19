Three charged after 11-year-old gives birth in Missouri bathtub

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP/St. Louis Post-Dispatch) — Three relatives of an 11-year-old girl who gave birth in the bathtub of her suburban St. Louis home are facing criminal charges.
An adult female and adult male are charged with child endangerment. And a 17-year-old male is charged with incest as well as statutory rape and statutory sodomy of a child younger than 12.
All three live in St. Charles. Police started investigating after the adult male relative brought an infant to a hospital on Feb. 11.
Charging documents say the baby still had the umbilical cord and placenta attached and had a body temperature of just 90 degrees.
Click here to read the full report.
LATEST STORIES:
- Henrico gun store burglarized 3 times since December wants ‘justice’
- Census Bureau’s new ad campaign targets minorities
- USDA moving forward with new SNAP work requirements
- Chelsea Manning renews effort to end jail term in Virginia
- Armed Hopewell man protests outside Virginia delegate’s home over assault weapons bill