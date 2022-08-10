BOISE, Id. (WRIC) — Three people have been arrested and charged in federal court for their alleged participation in a $2.4 million COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud scheme.

According to court documents, 58-year-old Khadijah Chapman of Atlanta, Georgia, 41-year-old Daniel Labrum of South Jordan, Utah, and 57-year-old Eric O’Neil of Bethel, Connecticut were arrested on Tuesday, August 9, and charged with registering fake businesses in order to fraudulently obtain relief funds under the Coronavirus Relief, Aid, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Chapman and O’Neil were each charged with one count of bank fraud, and Labrum has been charged with five counts of bank fraud as well as one count of engaging in monetary transactions with criminally derived proceeds.

If convicted, the three face a maximum of 30 years in prison for each count of bank fraud. Labrum also faces an additional 10 years for the charge of engaging in monetary transactions with criminally derived proceeds.