Santa has spoken, check to see if you’re on the nice list

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The list is in! Check to see if you and your loved ones made the nice list this year. The Department of Christmas Affairs has released an almost 170 page long list of names placing everyone either on Santa’s nice list or his naughty list.

Your favorite 8News anchors; Juan, Constance, John, Katie, Talya and Rachel all made the nice list this year!

If you act fast you may be able to get yourself off of the naughty list! Disgruntled naughty list members can contact the Department of Christmas Affairs to get their records updated. The Department of Christmas Affairs will consider things such as volunteer work, being a friendly co-worker, a well-kept bedroom and being respectful to your parents as reasons to move someone to the nice list.

Anyone whose name was left off the list can submit a request to be added, no guarantee you’ll end up on the nice list though!

