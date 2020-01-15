Tito’s Handmade Vodka knocks off Smirnoff as US’ top-selling distilled spirit, report says

(KXAN) — The top-selling distilled spirit in the country is now Tito’s Handmade Vodka, according to the International Wine and Spirits Record.

Tito’s knocked Smirnoff vodka off its decade-long reign at the top of the chart, the London-based agency said in its 2019 U.S. beverage alcohol review.

In a press release Wednesday, the IWSR said Tito’s sales jumped more than 20% in 2019. Vodka is also the largest spirit category by volume in the country, the report said.

Spirit volumes increased by 2.3% as a whole across the country, led by a 40% increase in mezcal. Japanese whiskey volumes increased 23.1%, Irish whiskey went up 8.6%, tequila increased 9.3%, U.S. whiskey increased 5.5% and cognac volumes went up 4%, according to the report.

Tito’s has been Virginia’s number one seller for the last two years. Rounding out the rest of the top five in 2019 were Hennessy VS, Jack Daniel’s 7 Black, Jim Beam and Fireball Cinnamon.