Today is Epiphany. Here’s what that means and how it’s celebrated across the world

Citizens of the mountain town of Kalofer, in central Bulgaria, clad in traditional dresses stand in the icy Tundzha River, some waving national flags to recover a crucifix cast by a priest in an old ritual marking the feast of Epiphany, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. The legend goes that the person who retrieves the wooden cross will be freed from evil spirits and will be healthy throughout the year. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Christians around the world are celebrating Epiphany, the official end to the Christmas holiday, on Thursday.

Epiphany, known as the Baptism of Christ for the Orthodox and Three Kings Day for Catholics, commemorates the visit of three Magi, or wise men, to the baby Jesus.

Festivities take place on Jan. 6 or the evening before, including parades with floats, music shows and people dressing as the wise men and sharing gifts with people.

Pope Francis held an Epiphany Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, Orthodox Christians’ spiritual leader, held Mass in Istanbul before a traditional ceremony known as Blessing of the Waters.

Shoppers and vendors mingle amid the COVID-19 pandemic in an informal street market selling gifts for Three Kings Day in central Mexico City, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. In Mexico, it is customary for people to give gifts on the Jan. 6 religious holiday of Epiphany, celebrated as Three Kings Day, to commemorate the arrival of the Magi, or three wise men bearing gifts for the baby Jesus. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Christians from the Ethiopian Orthodox church celebrate the first day of the festival of Timkat, or Epiphany, in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. The annual festival celebrates the baptism of Jesus Christ in the River Jordan. (AP Photo)

Christians from the Ethiopian Orthodox church receive a spray of holy water as they celebrate the annual festival of Timkat, or Epiphany, marking the baptism of Jesus Christ in the River Jordan, in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. During Timkat celebrations elsewhere in the country, in the city of Gondar, at least three people are dead after a wooden stand erected for the event collapsed on Monday, according to a hospital source. (AP Photo)

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros, Primate of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America throws a cross into Spring Bayou during the 115th year of the annual Epiphany celebration in Tarpon Springs, Fla. Leaders of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America said Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, that while some people may have medical conditions for not receiving the vaccine, “there is no exemption in the Orthodox Church for Her faithful from any vaccination for religious reasons.” Greek Orthodox Archbishop Elpidophoros added: “No clergy are to issue such religious exemption letters,” and any such letter “is not valid.” (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Pilgrims jump to catch the cross during a water blessing ceremony marking the Epiphany celebrations at Piraeus suburb, near Athens, on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Similar ceremonies marking Epiphany were held across Greece on river banks, seafronts and lakes, where Orthodox priests throw a cross into the water and swimmers race to retrieve it. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Bakery workers prepare “Rosca de Reyes” pastries the day before Epiphany, or Three Kings Day, in Mexico City, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Pope Francis bows on the altar as he celebrates an Epiphany mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

People compete to get a floating cross that is thrown into the sea during the Blessing of the Waters ceremony. These ceremonies are held in predominantly Orthodox Greece, Bulgaria, Romania and Cyprus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.