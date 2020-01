Today gives you special permission to go ahead and hug it out.

It’s National Hugging Day!

Whether you hug a family member or a stranger, the mental and physical health benefits are the same.

Receiving a hug is said to help reduce stress, lower blood pressure and ease anxiety.

So go ahead! Give someone a big hug.

Or, if you need one, ask for a hug and reap the benefits.

