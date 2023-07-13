RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The fast food chain known best for its Big Mac will be giving away a different popular menu item all day Thursday, July 13.

In celebration of National French Fry Day, McDonald’s will be giving away any size french fry free of charge, with no purchase necessary.

The catch? Those hoping to cash in on the free fry frenzy must order through the McDonald’s App.

French fry fenatics will have to download the app and select the “FREE any size Fries, no purchase necessary” option. From there, fry lovers will have a few options for how to redeem their deep-fried potato snack:

Add to Mobile Order

Add to McDelivery Order

Use at Restaurant (QR Code)

The free fry deal is only valid for one redemption per customer at participating restaurants. You can find a participating location nearest you on the McDonald’s App.