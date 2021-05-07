Top 2020 baby names in the U.S. revealed

by: WRIC Web Team

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The top baby names of 2020 are in!

The Social Security Administration has released a list every year since 1997 with the most popular baby names from the previous year.

The top three names for both girls and boys have stayed the same for the last two years. SSA said out of both Top 10 lists combined, only two names changed, with the traditional names Henry and Alexander edging out Mason and Ethan.

Here are the Top 10 baby names for boys and girls in 2020:

Girls

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Ava
  4. Charlotte
  5. Sophia
  6. Amelia
  7. Isabella
  8. Mia
  9. Evelyn
  10. Harper

Boys

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Oliver
  4. Elijah
  5. William
  6. James
  7. Benjamin
  8. Lucas
  9. Henry
  10. Alexander

Every year the list also includes pop-culture trend names. These are the fastest rising names in 2020:

Girls

  1. Avayah
  2. Denisse
  3. Jianna
  4. Capri
  5. Rosalia

Boys

  1. Zyair
  2. Jaxtyn
  3. Jakobe
  4. Kylo
  5. Aziel

Click here to check how your name ranks on the popular baby name list.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

