Top 2020 baby names in the U.S. revealed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The top baby names of 2020 are in!

The Social Security Administration has released a list every year since 1997 with the most popular baby names from the previous year.

The top three names for both girls and boys have stayed the same for the last two years. SSA said out of both Top 10 lists combined, only two names changed, with the traditional names Henry and Alexander edging out Mason and Ethan.

Here are the Top 10 baby names for boys and girls in 2020:

Girls

Olivia Emma Ava Charlotte Sophia Amelia Isabella Mia Evelyn Harper

Boys

Liam Noah Oliver Elijah William James Benjamin Lucas Henry Alexander

Every year the list also includes pop-culture trend names. These are the fastest rising names in 2020:

Girls

Avayah Denisse Jianna Capri Rosalia

Boys

Zyair Jaxtyn Jakobe Kylo Aziel

Click here to check how your name ranks on the popular baby name list.