Top foods to take to a BBQ for Memorial Day weekend

HOUSTON (CW39) — If you’re hosting a Memorial Day barbecue this weekend and want to appeal to the masses, this should help. Especially since you shouldn’t go empty-handed.
A poll looked at the top foods people would put on their plate, including main dishes, and sides.
The top main dishes we want to see at a Memorial Day BBQ are:
- Burgers
- Hot dogs
- Ribs
- Sausages or brats
- Chicken wings
- Pulled pork
- Brisket
The top sides we want to see at a Memorial Day BBQ are:
- Potato salad, corn on the cob.
- Baked beans
- Watermelon
- Chips
- Coleslaw
- Mac-and-cheese.
- (Even) Salad where one in three people said they’d definitely eat salad if it was on the menu.
You just can’t please some people though: 3% said they don’t like ANY barbecue staples. And 2% don’t like any sides either.