RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/NEXSTAR) — Listen up! You can now track your stimulus check using the new IRS tool.

The free “Get My Payment” tool located on the IRS.gov website will allow taxpayers who filed their tax returns in 2018 or 2019 but did not provide their banking information on their return to submit direct deposit information to ensure they get their payments sooner.

Through this tool, you’ll be able to track the status of your payment by entering your Social Security Number, date of birth, and mailing address.

The application will be able to give you the following information:

Payment status

Payment type

Whether the IRS needs more information, including bank account information

Those who filed their taxes in 2018 or 2019 and gave the government their current direct deposit information will get their money first. Some in Richmond are already noticing cash landing into their bank accounts while others may have to wait longer.

Having your direct deposit information on file with the IRS ensures you get your stimulus check in your bank account quickly instead of waiting for a check in the mail.

The IRS will launch a web portal later this week that will allow people to track their incoming payments and add their bank account information.

Those who want to add bank account information will need to provide the following:

Their Adjusted Gross Income from their most recent tax return submitted, either 2019 or 2018

The refund or amount owed from their latest filed tax return

Bank account type, account and routing numbers

If you did not use file a tax return in 2018 or 2019, there is a separate tool for non-filers to submit basic personal information to receive stimulus payments.

The IRS says most Americans making under $75,000 a year are guaranteed the $1,200, plus $500 for each dependent child under the age of 17.