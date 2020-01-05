Tractor-trailer smashes into home in Pennsylvania

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AP) — A truck driver sustained only minor injuries when his tractor-trailer jumped a curb on a foggy morning and crashed into a house in suburban Philadelphia, police said.

Officials were trying to remove the truck, which featured a bright-red Coca-Cola logo on its side panels, from the property after the Saturday morning crash in Quakertown.

The truck had come off a curve before crashing into the front section of the twin home at about 6:30 a.m., authorities said.

No one else was injured, the Quakertown Borough Police Department said.

