1  of  3
Breaking News
Missing Richmond firefighter found dead in Charlotte area Virginia State Police searching for driver in hit-and-run that left woman seriously injured Khalid planning benefit concert for the ‘city of the 915’

Trampolines recalled after several reports of them breaking

U.S. & World

The trampolines were sold online on Amazon, Wayfair, Hayneedle and Overstock

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN Newsource) – It’s called the Super Jumper but officials warn it’s super dangerous.

The U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission has issued a recall for the Super Jumper 14-foot trampoline.

It’s also pulling the 14-foot and 16-foot combo trampolines that come with enclosures but do not have reinforcement clamps.

The federal agency says the manufacturer has received 97 reports of the legs breaking off. At least four people have been hurt.

The trampolines were sold online on Amazon, Wayfair, Hayneedle and Overstock.

People who bought the trampoline should stop using it and contact Super Jumper for a repair kit.

You can contact Super Jumper by calling 1-866-757-3636 or emailing recall@superjumperinc.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events