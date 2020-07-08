Travelers take to the skies July 4 weekend

Breaking News
by: WRIC Newsroom, CNN Newsource

(WRIC) — Travelers took to the skies for the July 4 holiday weekend for the biggest boom airlines have seen in months.

The new pandemic-era highs over the weekend comes after the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened more than 700,000 passengers for three consecutive days, according to officials.

That figure is the highest traffic agents have seen since mid-March.

The weekend was also the first since April when American Airlines began selling its flights at full capacity. The airline is now allowing passengers to re-book to a less-full flight without a fee.

