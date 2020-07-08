(WRIC) — Travelers took to the skies for the July 4 holiday weekend for the biggest boom airlines have seen in months.
The new pandemic-era highs over the weekend comes after the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened more than 700,000 passengers for three consecutive days, according to officials.
That figure is the highest traffic agents have seen since mid-March.
The weekend was also the first since April when American Airlines began selling its flights at full capacity. The airline is now allowing passengers to re-book to a less-full flight without a fee.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Travelers take to the skies July 4 weekend
- ‘The cello gives me a platform’: RPS teacher addresses racism through music as J.E.B Stuart statue removed
- Gloucester authorities seeking man after infant found dead, woman injured in home
- Taco Bell, McDonald’s, Five Guys franchises got small business loans, Virginia data says
- Trump defends tweet about NASCAR’s Confederate flag ban, Bubba Wallace