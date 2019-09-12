‘Traveling Bandit’ sentenced to 15+ years for six-state bank robbery spree

1  of  2
by: Slater Teague

Jason Lee Robinson

MIAMI (WJHL) – A man who went on a multi-state bank robbery spree is heading back to prison.

A federal judge in Florida sentenced Jason Lee Robinson, 40 of Pikeville, Kentucky, to 15 years and eight months in prison on Tuesday. 

Prosecutors say Robinson pleaded guilty to robbing seven banks in six states in December 2018 and January 2019.

During the manhunt, the FBI deemed him the “Traveling Bandit” for the long distances he traveled between robberies.

Investigators say Robinson’s spree began when he robbed a Capital Bank in Aventura, Florida on December 28, about one month after he was released from federal prison following a 2013 bank robbery conviction.

He then held up banks in Asheville, North Carolina; Johnson City, Tennessee; Mount Juliet, Tennessee; Prattville, Alabama; Mount Vernon, Illinois; and Price, Utah.

ROBBER MAP CAUGHT (1)_1548890928979.png.jpg

Robinson was captured by federal agents at a hotel in Fruita, Colorado on January 24. 

He netted approximately $24,000 during the spree, including about $4,300 from the Mountain Commerce Bank in Johnson City according to investigators. 

Records show that Robinson was previously convicted of holding up banks in eastern Kentucky and Indiana and spent two terms in federal prison before embarking on his latest bank robbery spree. 

