Tropical Storm Claudette makes landfall on Gulf Coast, bringing with it soaking rain and gusty winds

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, June 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows a tropical weather system in the Gulf of Mexico. Officials ordered a floodgate and locks system closed in southeast Louisiana and readied sandbags in Mississippi and Alabama as a broad, disorganized tropical weather system began spinning bands of rain and brisk wind across the northern Gulf of Mexico coast Friday. (NOAA via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Potential Tropical Cyclone Three developed into Tropical Storm Claudette like many forecasters expected, and the storm made landfall on the Gulf Coast in Louisiana, Alabama and Florida early Saturday morning.

The National Hurricane Center in its 8 a.m. advisory showed the storm about 30 miles north of New Orleans and about 120 miles west of Mobile, Ala. with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. The storm is moving north northeast at 12 mph.

In Pensacola, Fla., effects from Claudette included gusty winds and heavy rain.

Over in Gulf Shores, Ala., high surf, choppy waves and wind gusts close to 60 mph are being felt.

And just a few miles to the west in Dauphin Island, Ala., there are concerns about high tide creating flooding problems.

The National Hurricane Center expects Claudette to be downgraded to a tropical depression by Saturday night as the system loses steam over land. But as the storm and its remnants move across the southeast and eventually out to sea in the Atlantic, as much as 6 inches of rain, with 8 inches in isolated areas, are expected to fall in parts of Georgia and the Carolinas.

The StormTracker 8 team is keeping an eye on the movement of the storm and will keep you updated with the latest forecast and information as it develops.