TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Tammy has formed in the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tammy is located 625 miles east of the Windward Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center. It is moving west at 23 mph.

Tammy has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Barbados, Dominica and Martinique, and Guadeloupe, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The center of Tammy is expected to turn west-northwest by Thursday night and northwest by Friday or Saturday, according to the NHC. The center is expected to pass near or over the Leeward Islands over the weekend.

The storm is expected to gradually strengthen over the next several days.

The storm is not expected to pose a threat to the United States.