Trump forgives student loan debt for disabled vets

Student loan debt held by disabled veterans will be forgiven under an order signed Wednesday by President Donald Trump.

Addressing a veterans convention in Louisville, Kentucky, Trump said the order would direct the Department of Education to “eliminate every penny of federal student loan debt owed by American veterans who are completely and permanently disabled.”

Trump said there will be no federal income tax on the forgiven debts, adding that he’ll also ask states to waive their taxes on the loans.

The president said his action will “wipe out an average of $30-thousand dollars in debt owed by more than 25-thousand eligible veterans who have made immense sacrifices.”

The administration says just half of the roughly 50,000 disabled veterans who are qualified to have their federal student loan debt forgiven have received the benefit because of a burdensome application process.

The document directs the government to develop an “expedited” process so veterans can have their federal student loan debt discharged “with minimal burdens.”

Trump was visiting Kentucky to speak to more than 2,500 veterans at the nonpartisan service organization, also known as American Veterans.

Following that event, Trump headlined a Louisville fundraiser for Republican Gov. Matt Bevin’s reelection effort.

Bevin is running against Democratic state Attorney General Andy Beshear in what’s shaping up to be a close November election.

Bevin plays up his Trump ties in pitching for a second term. Trump recently promised to hold a campaign rally for Bevin.

In a letter back in May, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring and a bipartisan group of colleagues urged the U.S. Department of Education to automatically forgive student loan debt for any veteran who became disabled during their military service.