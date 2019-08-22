Breaking News
Kittens die after being thrown out truck window in Louisa

Trump says he is ‘the chosen one’ to take on China

U.S. & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump proclaimed Wednesday that he is “the chosen one” to take on the China trade war, insisting, “somebody had to do it.”

Speaking to reporters as he left the White House for Kentucky, Trump said the dispute with Bejing “isn’t my trade war,” adding that it should have “taken place a long time ago by a lot of other presidents.”

Still, he accepted responsibility for the ongoing situation, saying he is “taking on China” and “winning.”

Trump also acknowledged the U.S. will likely make a deal with China.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events