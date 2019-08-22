Trump says he is ‘the chosen one’ to take on China

President Donald Trump proclaimed Wednesday that he is “the chosen one” to take on the China trade war, insisting, “somebody had to do it.”

Speaking to reporters as he left the White House for Kentucky, Trump said the dispute with Bejing “isn’t my trade war,” adding that it should have “taken place a long time ago by a lot of other presidents.”

Still, he accepted responsibility for the ongoing situation, saying he is “taking on China” and “winning.”

Trump also acknowledged the U.S. will likely make a deal with China.