Trump says he would meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un again

(WRIC) — President Donald J. Trump said Friday he would be willing to meet with North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, at the demilitarized zone during his visit to South Korea. Trump made the offer on Twitter.
President Trump wrote if Mr. Kim sees his tweet he would “meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!”
Trump and Kim Jong Un have met twice already during separate summits aimed at working on a deal to get North Korea to end its nuclear program.
Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.