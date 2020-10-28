Trump supporters stuck in the cold when buses can’t reach Nebraska rally

President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Eppley Airfield, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

OMAHA, Neb. (NEXSTAR) — Over an hour after President Donald Trump departed his rally at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield Tuesday night, hundreds of supporters were left stranded in the below-freezing temperatures when transport buses were unable to navigate roads near the small airport.

Supporters of President Donald Trump listen to his speech during a campaign rally at Eppley Airfield, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The last group of supporters boarded buses around 12:40 a.m Wednesday, more than 3 hours after Air Force One departed Omaha.

Scanner reports indicated multiple people were taken to local hospitals for treatment, according to the Washington Post.

Jeff Zeleny, a reporter at CNN, says he overheard police requesting “30 more buses” after supporters were waiting in the cold for more than an hour.

According to the Omaha World-Herald, the Trump campaign said it provided enough buses for the event but traffic on a two-lane road near the airport caused delays.

If you’re waiting on someone who attended the @realDonaldTrump rally in #Omaha, it may be a while until they get on a bus and get out. Traffic along the small roadway to the private side of Eppley Airfield is backed up and buses were having trouble getting through. We saw this: pic.twitter.com/DTRKnH5lkb — Aaron Sanderford (@asanderford) October 28, 2020

Nebraska is one of two states that awards electoral votes to each of its congressional districts, in addition to awarding electoral votes for winning the entire state. In 2016, Trump managed to take all five of Nebraska’s electoral votes, but polls show the race for the Omaha area’s 2nd District — and its single electoral vote — could be more difficult this time around.

Trump told the big crowd gathered Tuesday at the city’s Eppley Airfield: “We have to win both Nebraska’s.”

Trump added that he believed his appearance could also be helpful with the race in neighboring Iowa, which Trump won easily four years ago but which polls suggest is a tight race this year.

While Trump spent the night in Nebraska, Kamala Harris spent the evening rallying voters in Las Vegas.

The Democratic vice presidential nominee’s swing through Nevada on Tuesday, including an earlier stop in Reno, came just days before early voting in the state concludes Friday.

She described Joe Biden as a “student of American history” and “a truth teller” who can confront the crises facing the nation.

Harris ran through a litany of Biden’s policies, including how he proposes tackling the pandemic, systemic racism, climate change and the economy.

She seemed to relish contrasting Biden’s record with President Donald Trump’s, laughing as she described how he recently said science doesn’t know what’s fueling Western wildfires.

Talking about Trump’s comments that the nation is “rounding the corner” on the pandemic, Harris quipped: “Come on, man,” before noting, “That’s a Joe Biden term.”

Harris spoke in Las Vegas before roughly 230 voters, spread out on blankets and socially distanced. Nevada has a limit of 250 people for gatherings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

