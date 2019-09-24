Trump: ‘Unredacted’ transcript of call with Ukrainian leader to be released

President Donald Trump walks over to talk with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, as he prepares to board Marine One for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base. Trump is traveling to Texas and Ohio before heading to New York for the upcoming United Nations General assembly. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(WRIC) — President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has authorized the release of the “unredacted” transcript of a phone conversation he had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The decision comes amid allegations that Trump pressured the Ukrainian leader during the phone call to investigate Joe Biden, a possible political opponent in 2020.

Trump shared the development in a tweet:

….You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

Reports on Monday said Trump ordered his staff to freeze nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine before his phone call with Zelensky.

The call has been at the center of an intelligence whistleblower complaint. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the chairman of the Intelligence Committee, said that the whistleblower would like to speak to the committee regarding the complaint.

We have been informed by the whistleblower’s counsel that their client would like to speak to our committee and has requested guidance from the Acting DNI as to how to do so.



We‘re in touch with counsel and look forward to the whistleblower’s testimony as soon as this week. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 24, 2019

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report. This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.