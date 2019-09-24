Trump: ‘Unredacted’ transcript of call with Ukrainian leader to be released

(WRIC) — President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has authorized the release of the “unredacted” transcript of a phone conversation he had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The decision comes amid allegations that Trump pressured the Ukrainian leader during the phone call to investigate Joe Biden, a possible political opponent in 2020.
Trump shared the development in a tweet:
Reports on Monday said Trump ordered his staff to freeze nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine before his phone call with Zelensky.
The call has been at the center of an intelligence whistleblower complaint. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the chairman of the Intelligence Committee, said that the whistleblower would like to speak to the committee regarding the complaint.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.