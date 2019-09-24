Breaking News
Trump: ‘Unredacted’ transcript of call with Ukrainian leader to be released

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump walks over to talk with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, as he prepares to board Marine One for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base. Trump is traveling to Texas and Ohio before heading to New York for the upcoming United Nations General assembly. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(WRIC) — President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has authorized the release of the “unredacted” transcript of a phone conversation he had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The decision comes amid allegations that Trump pressured the Ukrainian leader during the phone call to investigate Joe Biden, a possible political opponent in 2020.

Trump shared the development in a tweet:

Reports on Monday said Trump ordered his staff to freeze nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine before his phone call with Zelensky.

The call has been at the center of an intelligence whistleblower complaint. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the chairman of the Intelligence Committee, said that the whistleblower would like to speak to the committee regarding the complaint.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report. This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

