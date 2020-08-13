Trump’s order to exclude unauthorized immigrants when redrawing U.S. House seats would impact 6 states, analysis shows

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – President Donald Trump’s directive seeking to stop counting undocumented immigrants when allocating U.S. House districts, an order being challenged in federal court by a coalition of states, including Virginia, would impact four states the president carried in 2016 if implemented.

If people in the country illegally were removed from the 2020 census apportionment count, California, Florida and Texas would each lose a congressional seat they otherwise would have gained with the change in population over the last decade, according to analysis from Pew Research Center, a nonpartisan think tank based in Washington, D.C.

Instead of gaining two congressional seats, Florida would be awarded one. Texas, a state expected to gain three seats based on population projections, would only get two more. Both states were captured by Trump in the 2016 election and are controlled by Republicans.

California, a state dominated by Democrats, is expected to lose a congressional seat when house districts are redrawn. If undocumented immigrants are not counted during the process, it is expected to lose two seats.

Trump issued a memorandum on July 21 aimed at preventing illegal immigrants from being included in the apportionment count.

“The Constitution does not specifically define which persons must be included in the apportionment base,” the Trump administration argues in the memorandum. “Although the Constitution requires the ‘persons in each State, excluding Indians not taxed,’ to be enumerated in the census, that requirement has never been understood to include in the apportionment base every individual physically present within a State’s boundaries at the time of the census.”

States, cities and civil rights groups seeking to block Trump’s directive have filed lawsuits challenging the order. Virginia, one of the states expected to keep its House seats, joined New York and a coalition of other states asking a federal judge to rule on the order and possibly grant an injunction to prevent the memorandum from being implemented.

The lawsuit, one of several that have been filed, contends that “Because undocumented immigrants ‘are clearly “persons,”‘ the plain text of the Fourteenth Amendment is ‘not ambiguous’ in mandating that undocumented immigrants living in this country must be included for apportionment.”

The president’s order claims that counting undocumented immigrants when allocating U.S. House seats would make way for “perverse incentives encouraging violations of Federal law.”

“States adopting policies that encourage illegal aliens to enter this country and that hobble Federal efforts to enforce the immigration laws passed by the Congress should not be rewarded with greater representation in the House of Representatives,” Trump’s directive states.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring called Trump’s order illegal and said that it’s an attempt “to politicize and undermine the census.”

“This is the second time that President Trump has attempted to sabotage the census and illegally exclude millions from being counted,” Herring said in a statement. “The number of people who are counted as part of the census directly impacts the number of Congressional representatives each state has and every single person living in Virginia and across the country deserves to be included and represented.”

Three other states, Alabama, Minnesota and Ohio, are also expected to lose congressional seats based on the population change. But they would hold those districts if unauthorized immigrants were not accounted for in the district redrawing process.

Despite whether those in the U.S. illegally are included or not, the Pew Research Center’s analysis shows that 11 other states would either lose or gain a seat with the population change projection alone. The Pew Research Center’s analysis is based on its estimates of unauthorized immigrants in each state and Census Bureau population estimates from last year.

So far, 63.4 percent of households in the country have responded to the U.S. Census Bureau either online, by the phone or mail. Virginia’s response percentage is higher than the national average, with 68.2 percent of households already responding. Those who don’t respond are expected to get a visit by a Census Bureau employee. The Trump administration had extended the deadline for in-person responses due to the coronavirus pandemic but shifted gears, announcing a new Sept. 30 deadline.