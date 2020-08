FILE – In this Nov. 3, 1999 file photo, Robert Trump, left, joins real estate developer and presidential hopeful Donald Trump at an event in New York. A tell-all book by President Donald Trump’s niece cannot be published until a judge decides the merits of claims by the president’s brother, her uncle Robert Trump, that its publication would violate a pact among family members, a judge said Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Diane Bonadreff, File)

NEW YORK (WRIC) — Robert Trump, the younger brother of President Donald Trump, has been hospitalized in New York and is reportedly “very ill,” according to ABC News.

Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary, confirmed to ABC News that Robert Trump was admitted to the hospital, and said that the president and his brother “have a very good relationship” and that President Trump would provide additional details at a later time.

Stay with 8News for updates.