TSA announces mask requirement for travelers to remain into September

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Passengers taking planes, buses and public transit, in addition to navigating airports, will be required to wear a mask at least through September, according to the TSA.
The agency announced Friday that the mask requirement was set to expire originally on May 11 but has been extended through September 13. The extension is consistent with the most recent CDC guidance.
Exemptions to the mask requirement do remain in place for travelers under the age of 2 years old and those with certain disabilities. Civil penalties are also staying for those who violate the requirement.
For more information about TSA procedures, visit the agency’s COVID-19 page.