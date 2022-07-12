RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced the implementation of a new gender option for the TSA PreCheck® application process.

The TSA said the PreCheck program application has been updated with the additional option to better serve non-binary and gender non-conforming Americans. The option will ensure the system accurately reflects traveler gender.

As of April 2022, TSA has allowed TSA PreCheck applicants to select their gender based on self-attestation, regardless of the sex assigned at birth.

“TSA remains committed to ensuring all travelers are treated with respect and dignity,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske in a statement. “This new TSA PreCheck enrollment feature reaffirms our commitment to equality and inclusion for all people, including the LGBTQI+ community.”

This new gender marker option will not impact the security screening process. Security screening is conducted without discrimination against travelers based on their race, color, sex, gender, gender identity, national origin, religion or disability.

If you are a member of the TSA PreCheck Application Program, you can call 855-347-8371 on weekdays, between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. EDT, to request a gender data update.