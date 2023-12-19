RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Transportation Security Administration has advised that it expects an increase in travelers during the winter holiday season and expects airport security checkpoints to be busier this year compared to last year.
The administration said the official end-of-the-year holiday travel period begins Thursday, Dec. 21 and will continue through Tuesday, Jan 2.
The busiest days are predicted to be Thursday, Dec. 21, Friday, Dec. 29 and Monday, Jan 1, when the agency said it will screen more than 2.5 million travelers each day — a 6% increase from 2022.
The busiest day last year was Dec. 29, when the TSA screened around 2.4 million travelers, according to the administration.
The TSA also provided the following tips for travelers to keep in mind while traveling:
- Pack smart by starting with an empty bag. Passengers who start packing with an empty bag are less likely to bring prohibited items through the checkpoint. To see if an item is prohibited, check the TSA website under “What Can I Bring?” or text @AskTSA.
- Arrive early. The airport will be busy, so arrive two hours before your scheduled flight to allow for adequate time to park your car, return your rental car or arrive via public transit or rideshare, check bags with the airline, and go through security screening before arriving at the gate.
- Bring an acceptable ID and have it out in the screening lane. Before heading to the airport, travelers must make sure they have acceptable identification.
- Ensure gifts are unwrapped and can be inspected. TSA encourages those traveling with gifts this holiday season to use gift bags that can be easily opened or gift boxes with lids that can be removed, so contents can be inspected if required. Fully wrapped gifts may need to be opened if deemed necessary by a TSA officer.
- Prepare, pack and declare for hassle-free travels with firearms. Passengers may travel with firearms; however, firearms must be unloaded and properly packed in a hard-sided, locked case and must be placed in checked baggage. At the airline ticket counter, passengers must declare their firearm with the airline.
- Be aware of new checkpoint screening technology. TSA uses a variety of security methods and technologies to secure its transportation systems.
- Travelers can travel with ease with TSA PreCheck, as those enrolled can have faster checkpoint screening.
- Call ahead to request passenger support. Travelers or families of passengers with disabilities and/or medical conditions may call the TSA Cares helpline toll-free at 855-787-2227 at least 72 hours before travel with any questions about screening procedures and to find out what to expect at the security checkpoint.
- Text or direct message the administration @AskTSA. Get your questions answered before you head to the airport. Travelers can get assistance in real time by texting their questions to #275-872 (“AskTSA”) or through @AskTSA on X (formerly known as Twitter) or Facebook Messenger.
- Follow TSO guidance. Some people may not have traveled recently, so it is important to listen to the directions provided by TSOs at the security checkpoint.