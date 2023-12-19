RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Transportation Security Administration has advised that it expects an increase in travelers during the winter holiday season and expects airport security checkpoints to be busier this year compared to last year.

The administration said the official end-of-the-year holiday travel period begins Thursday, Dec. 21 and will continue through Tuesday, Jan 2.

The busiest days are predicted to be Thursday, Dec. 21, Friday, Dec. 29 and Monday, Jan 1, when the agency said it will screen more than 2.5 million travelers each day — a 6% increase from 2022.

The busiest day last year was Dec. 29, when the TSA screened around 2.4 million travelers, according to the administration.

The TSA also provided the following tips for travelers to keep in mind while traveling: