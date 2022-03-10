RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With a nationwide shift in masking policies, many people are sure to wonder if they should pack their masks when taking a trip to the airport.

The Transportation Security Administration announced Thursday, March 10 they will be extending their masking requirement policy “on public transportation and transportation hubs” through April 18.

The requirement –which was set to expire on March 18– extends to planes, buses, trains and transit hubs.

The TSA cited CDC recommendations for the extension and said that during the month-long timeframe, the organizations will work together with government agencies on a possible revised policy, with new guidelines based on the COVID-19 community levels, risks of new variants, national data, and the latest science.

The TSA said they will let the public know if or when any policy changes are made.