DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WRIC) — Tuesday’s grass fire in the Outer Banks grew to 1060 acres on Thursday, but Forest Service officials reported that it is now more contained than ever.

The fire was previously reported to be 500 acres; that original estimate was proven inaccurate after more detailed mapping revealed it was much bigger.

On Wednesday, the fire was reported to be 1000 acres, meaning that it only grew by 60 acres overnight.

Containment of the fire is considered to be at 65%, an increase of 25% following Tuesday’s 40% containment report.

It is believed that rainfall from Wednesday helped with getting the fire under control. Similar rainfall is expected on Saturday.

In the meantime, firefighters are planning to use IR drone flights to identify hot spots to target in the area.

“As far as smoke today, there is minimal smoke due to rain in the area,” said N.C. Forest Service Public Information Officer, Christie Adams. “Not much smoke presenting even for Dare County currently.”

Smoke from the fire was originally reported to be drifting over and affecting residents of the Dare County Mainland.

Another concern raised on Tuesday was that the fire was spreading into the neighboring Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge.

“The fire has not increased or spread farther onto refuge land,” Public Information Officer, Christie Adams, has assured.