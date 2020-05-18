Turkish soccer player confesses to killing son in hospital

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish authorities have arrested a former top-tier soccer player who confessed to killing his 5-year-old son while the boy was being treated in hospital on suspicion of a COVID-19 infection.
Cevher Toktas handed himself in to police and confessed to having smothered his son with a pillow on May 4.
The boy’s death was initially not believed to be suspicious, although he tested negative for COVID-19.
His body has been exhumed for an autopsy as part of the investigation, Anadolu reported.
Toktas told police that he tried to suffocate his son because he did not love him, Turkish media reported.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- ‘He shot my brother multiple times’: Chesterfield family outraged their loved one’s killer is set to go free
- Powhatan women team up to spread love to the community with surprise doorstep gifts
- Virginia HBCUs in ‘dire’ need of funding, university president says
- Discovery of Chad Austin’s remains, missing since Memorial Day weekend, prompts homicide investigation
- Pandemic forces healthcare industry to expand telemedicine