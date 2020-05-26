Turtle smashes through driver’s windshield: ‘I thought it was an alien’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (CNN) — Of all the things that could hit your windshield when you’re driving down the road, a turtle is probably the last thing you’d expect.

Latonya Lark in Savannah, Georgia was so shocked when it happened, she actually thought it was some kind of alien at first.

Lark and her brother were out running errands May 12 and were near Montgomery Cross Road when Lark saw something in the air.

“I thought it was a brick, because I seen it coming out of you know, this eye, I saw it coming this way, so I told him, I said, ‘my God! There’s a brick!’” Lark said.

Before her brother knew what was happening, he was covered in glass.

“The first thing that came to my mind was just shield myself. So, it was just like, you know, turn and just cover,” Lark’s brother Kevin Grant said.

The turtle was stuck halfway through the windshield.

“I’m not gonna lie–I thought it was an alien, because the legs dropped out, you know what I mean, and that freaked me out,” Lark said.

She said the poor turtle lost one of his legs.

Lark and her brother think someone must have struck it, causing it to fly back toward their car.

The turtle lived and no one else was seriously hurt.

