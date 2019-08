FILE – In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump says he had a “great meeting” on April 23, 2019 with Dorsey after bashing the company profusely earlier in the day. Trump and some Republicans in Congress have complained that social media giants are biased against Republicans, something the companies have rejected as untrue. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, file)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s official account has been hacked and sending racist and vulgar tweets to his 4.2 million followers. Twitter says it is aware of the situation and is investigating.

The person tweeting from Dorsey’s account on Friday sent tweets such as “Hitler is innocent” and, using a vulgarity, asked “bald skeleton head,” referring to Dorsey, to unsuspend his account.