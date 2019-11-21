Twitter now lets you hide replies to your tweets

FILE – This July 9, 2019, file photo shows a sign outside of the Twitter office building in San Francisco. Social media companies have vowed to tackle misinformation in politics. Social media companies have vowed to tackle misinformation in politics. But when Britain’s Conservative Party changed its press office Twitter account Tuesday, Nov. 19, to look like a fact-checking site during a televised debate, the only consequence was a promise from Twitter to take action if they did it again. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

(CNN) — Twitter is letting its users censor some of the replies they receive on their posts.

Thursday, the company announced it’s rolling out a feature that allows all users to hide unwanted replies.

To use the feature users just need to tap the gray icon that appears on a post and select ‘hide reply.’

Replies will then be moved to a different page instead of being placed right under the main tweet.

Those moved replies can still be viewed by other users.

Twitter will also ask the user if they want to block the person whose reply they just hid.

Twitter hopes the changes will make the platform less toxic.