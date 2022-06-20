OCALA, Fla. (WRIC) — A federal grand jury in Ocala, Florida has charged two men with committing a hate crime, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The two men, Roy Lashley, 55, and Robert Lashley, 52, are accused of willfully causing bodily injury to a Black man, because of his actual and perceived race.

According to the indictment, on or about Nov. 17, 2021, the two men repeatedly called the victim racial slurs and struck him with closed fists and an axe handle.

If convicted, the two men each face a maximum term of 10 years in prison, three years of mandatory supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

