ALPINE, Tx. (WRIC) — Two men have been sentenced for conspiring to provide material support to the foreign terrorist organization ISIS.

According to the Department of Justice, both 36-year-old Kristopher Sean Matthews of South Carolina and 24-year-old Jaylyn Christopher Molina of Texas were sentenced. Matthews — also known as Ali Jibreel — was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Molina — also known as Abdur Rahim — was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Both men were sentenced on Friday, July 1, in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas.

According to court documents, Matthews and Molina conspired to operate an encrypted, members-only group chat for people who supported ISIS. Beginning in May 2019, Matthews and Molina allegedly used the chat group to disseminate pro-ISIS propaganda, firearms training materials, bomb-making instructions and more.

On Nov. 24, 2020, and Jan. 25, 2021, Matthews and Molina, respectively, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to provide material support to ISIS. Molina also pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography. On Friday, July 1, Molina received another 216 months to his sentence for the child pornography charge. Both men have been in federal custody since their arrests on Sept. 21, 2020.