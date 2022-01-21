U.S. federal civilian employees will see minimum wage bump to $15 an hour

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — The U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) announced on Friday that all federal civilian employees will make at least $15 an hour.

The office said it issued a memorandum that provides guidance on how agencies should adjust pay rates of federal employees who currently make less than $15 per hour.

“As the largest employer in the country, how the federal government treats its workforce has real impact,” said Kiran Ahuja, Director of the Office of Personnel Management. “The Biden-Harris Administration believes that the federal workforce should be treated with dignity and respect. Raising pay rates across the federal government to a minimum of $15 per hour reflects our appreciation for the federal workforce and our values as a nation.”

OPM said this change will impact 67,000 of the 2.2 million federal employees, 56,000 work for the department of defense.

“This pay increase is an important step for the civilian men and women who support the military community and their families,” said U.S. Department of Defense Under Secretary for Personnel and Readiness, Gilbert Cisneros. “It’s also well-deserved. And as the lead agency for administering the Federal Wage System, the Department of Defense will implement this change to benefit all federal agencies.”

In addition, the agency said 5,577 of the employees who will see a pay raise are in Virginia, second only to Texas, which will have 6,808 workers impacted. Florida followed the Commonwealth closely in third place, with 5,290 people who will experience an increase in income.

In its announcement, OPM said President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order on Protecting the Federal Workforce which directed the Director of their agency to give a report to the president with recommendations to promote the higher minimum wage.

“We know that paying a living wage provides a myriad of benefits, from recruitment to retention to increased productivity, and more. It’s also the right thing to do,” Ahuja said in a statement. “We should strive for every federal job to be a good job, and we want to ensure that every federal employee has a pathway to the middle class. Increasing pay rates to at least $15 per hour will keep the federal government competitive in the marketplace and is another way that we can serve as a model employer, setting a high bar for other sectors to follow.”