U.S. government cracking down on robocallers

The U.S. government has announced a nationwide crackdown on illegal robocalls.

The Federal Trade Commission is working with the Justice Department along with state and local authorities, targeting entities that have collectively placed more than a billion unwanted calls.

The crackdown involves nearly 100 cases, five of which are criminal enforcement actions.

This comes as Congress is preparing legislation to expand government power over illegal robocalls.

They’ve become a major concern for policymakers as Americans are increasingly subjected to unwelcome cellphone interruptions and in the worst cases, fraud.