1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

U.S. government cracking down on robocallers

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN Newsource) — The U.S. government has announced a nationwide crackdown on illegal robocalls.

The Federal Trade Commission is working with the Justice Department along with state and local authorities, targeting entities that have collectively placed more than a billion unwanted calls.

The crackdown involves nearly 100 cases, five of which are criminal enforcement actions.

This comes as Congress is preparing legislation to expand government power over illegal robocalls.

They’ve become a major concern for policymakers as Americans are increasingly subjected to unwelcome cellphone interruptions and in the worst cases, fraud.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events