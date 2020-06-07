RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The United States Marine Corps announced it has banned depictions of the confederate battle flag in public and workspaces on any of its installations.

The Confederate battle flag has all too often been co-opted by violent extremist and racist groups whose divisive beliefs have no place in our Corps. Our history as a nation, and events like the violence in Charlottesville in 2017, highlight the divisiveness the use of the Confederate battle flag has had on our society. This presents a threat to our core values, unit cohesion, security, and good order and discipline. This must be addressed. Reference(a) charges commanders with the authority and responsibility to take reasonable, necessary, and lawful measures to maintain law and order, and to protect installation personnel and property. The Marine Corps shall remove the Confederate battle flag from all installation public spaces and work areas in order to support our core values, ensure until cohesion and security, and preserve good order and discipline. The U.S. Marines Corps

The Marines define the confederate battle flag as the with a red or blue field with two blue or red diagonal lines and white stars.

Depictions of the flag will not be allowed in office buildings, naval vessels, government vehicles, hangers, conference rooms, office cubicles, recreation areas, common areas of barracks and “all areas in public or plain view.”

The ban includes:

Bumper stickers

Clothing

Mugs

Posters

Flags

However, the new policy said the flag can be depicted in ways where it is not the main focus of the display such as works of art, and education or historical displays depicting a civil war battle where the flag is present.

You can find more information about the policy on the Marines’ website.

