WASHINGTON (WRIC) — Deputy U.S. Marshal Adrian Pena of Del Rio, Texas has been charged with unlawfully obtaining cell phone location information.

According to the Department of Justice, Pena misused a law enforcement service and made untrue claims about this use of that service. He used it to get cell phone location information about multiple people, including people he had personal relationships to.

He uploaded forged documents to the law enforcement service operated by Secarus Technologies Inc. before confirming the documents allowed access to specific people’s cell phone location information, according to the DOJ.

The office said Pena lied to law enforcement officials about using the Secarus service for personal reasons and persuaded one of the individuals to sign an affidavit that said they had given Pena unrestricted access to all of their personal cell phone information.

He made his first appearance in federal court Monday in the Western District of Texas. According to the DOJ, he is being charged with 11 counts of obtaining confidential phone records, two counts of false statements and one count of falsification of a record.

If convicted, he could face up to 35 years in prison, according to the DOJ. His arraignment is set to be on June 21.

Although he has been released ahead of his court date, he had to surrender his passport to federal officials, according to the DOJ.