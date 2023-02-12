Aerial view of a very calm early morning over Lake Huron from Mackinaw City.

WASHINGTON D.C. (WRIC) — ABC News has confirmed that the U.S. military shot down another high-altitude object on Sunday afternoon.

This latest object was shot down over Lake Huron in the Great Lakes region on Sunday, Feb. 12. The incident was confirmed by three U.S. officials to ABC News.

This comes just one day after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed that a high-altitude object was shot down over northern Canada on Saturday, Feb. 11.

On Friday, Feb. 10 the White House reported that an unknown object was shot down over Alaska. This came less than a week after the first reported “Chinese spy balloon” was shot down off the South Carolina coast on Saturday, Feb. 4.

