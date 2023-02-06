RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — At noon on Monday, Feb. 6, the United States Mint will begin accepting orders for the 2023 Native American $1 coin. This year’s coin theme is Native American Indians in Ballet.

On the ‘tails’ side, the coin depicts a line of five ballerinas with the middle figure, a depiction of Maria Tallchief, pulled forward in the line. Tallchief is considered to be America’s first major prima ballerina, according to the Mint. She is the first Native American (Osage Nation) to hold the rank.

The four additional ballerinas on the coin represent four other American Indian ballerinas from Oklahoma who achieved international recognition in the 20th century, including her younger sister, Marjorie Tallchief, as well as Yvonne Chouteau, Rosella Hightower and Moscelyne Larkin.

2023 Native American $1 coin (Photo: United States Mint)

On the coin’s reverse, Sacagawea is pictured carrying her infant son, Jean-Baptiste, with the words “LIBERTY” and “IN GOD WE TRUST” written, in addition to the year and mint mark. “E PLURIBUS UNUM” is inscribed on the edge of the coin.

The coins, available in $25 rolls for $34.50, $100 bags for $117.50 and $250 boxes for $289.75, will be sold through the U.S. Mint online. Coins will have a circulating finish but have never been placed in circulation, and will bear mint marks from Philadelphia and Denver, according to the Mint.