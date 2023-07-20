RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Over the course of this year, we’ve seen just about everything become more expensive — and the U.S. Postal Service is struggling to keep up.

This month, the cost of a stamp has gone up for the second time this year alone.

Last week, the U.S. Postal Service increased the cost of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp to 66 cents. This comes after another price hike back in January — and it’s the fifth increase since 2013.

The cost of one stamp may seem small, but it adds up. In 2000, the cost was only 33 cents, meaning mailers are now paying twice as much to buy a book of stamps.

The U.S. Postal Service blamed the price hike on inflation, and the impacts of what they call a “previously defective pricing model.”

The increases are part of this effort to continue delivering great service in the future, as the U.S. Postal Service is currently losing money. It reported a net loss of a billion dollars in the first quarter of this year.

The U.S. Postal Service announced an ambitious 10-year plan to achieve financial sustainability and modernize its fleet back in 2021.

Additionally, the service has raised prices on mailing postcards to 51 cents and international letters to $1.50 — and it is also considering price adjustments on certified mail and P.O. box rentals.

Despite the changes, the U.S. Postal Service stresses its prices remain among the most affordable in the world.