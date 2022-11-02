ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A United States citizen was sentenced to 20 years in prison in federal court Tuesday for organizing an all-female battalion on behalf of the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, or ISIS.

According to court documents, 42-year-old Allison Fluke-Ekren traveled abroad and engaged in terrorist acts in Syria, Libya, Iraq and other countries between 2011 and 2019. Fluke-Ekren, who is also known as Allison Ekren, Umm Mohammed al-Amriki and Umm Mohammed, was the leader and organizer of the Khatiba Nusaybah, an ISIS battalion made up of women and young girls, some of whom were as young as ten years old.

In or around 2008, Fluke-Ekren, who previously lived in Kansas, moved to Egypt with her husband at the time, a member of the terrorist organization Ansar al-Sharia who has since died. In 2011, they moved to Libya and lived in Benghazi, during which time Fluke-Ekren’s husband claimed to have taken at least one box of documents and at least one electronic device from the U.S. Special Mission and CIA Annex.

Fluke-Ekren helped her husband review and examine the stolen documents and relayed the information found to Ansar al-Sharia leadership. Later, while living in Syria in 2014, Fluke-Ekren discussed ideas for attacks on places in the United States such as a shopping mall and college campus.

In or around mid-2016, Fluke-Ekren led and organized an effort to open a women’s center in Raqqa, Syria, getting approval from the ISIS-appointed mayor. As the leader of the center, Fluke-Ekren and others provided education as well as medical and child care to women and young girls. She also trained them in the use of AK-47 assault rifles, grenades and explosive suicide belts.

Later that year, the creation of Khatiba Nusaybah was approved and it began operations in early 2017. In 2018, in an attempt to get the United States government to give up looking for her, Fluke-Ekren instructed someone in Syria to send a message to one of her family telling them that she had died, and in 2021, she told her daughter on the phone to delete messages sent between them.

After being taken into custody, Fluke-Ekren was brought back to the United States on January 28, 2022.