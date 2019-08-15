Uber driver surprises customer with dress, gift card

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The city of good neighbors strikes again.

A Buffalo Uber driver is going viral for her random act of kindness.

Lamiyah Jabbar recently picked up a woman named Diane who works at Tim Hortons.

Diane told Jabbar that she was waiting until Christmas to buy herself a new dress, house shoes, and a robe. Jabbar listened and Christmas came early.

She went to the mall and bought Diane a new dress and a $50 Visa card.

Jabbar dropped off the gifts at the Tim Hortons where Diane works on Elmwood Avenue.

Diane said she was going to wait until Christmas to get her dress because she takes care of her grandchildren and doesn’t have much money left over for herself.