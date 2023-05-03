HELSINKI (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in the Finnish capital, Helsinki, for a one-day Nordic summit.

Zelenskyy is expected to meet with four Nordic prime ministers who are gathering at the residency of the Finnish President Sauli Niinistö on Wednesday. They will discuss their support to Ukraine.

The Nordic countries – Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland — have largely rallied around Ukraine following Russia’s Feb. 24, 2022, invasion.

Those attending the meeting at the Finnish Presidential Palace in Helsinki are Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norway’s Jonas Gahr Støre, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Iceland’s Katrín Jakobsdóttir and Finnish President Niinistö.

Niinistö said the summit will discuss Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, the Nordic countries’ continued support for Ukraine, developments in Ukraine’s relationship with the European Union and NATO and Ukraine’s peace initiative.

“There is still an urgent need for military support to ensure that the Ukrainians stand as strong as possible in the fight against Russia,” Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen said in a statement. “We must help rebuild Ukraine and keep alive the hope for a normal everyday life and a just future on the other side of the war.”

___

