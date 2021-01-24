UPDATE: 4 juveniles arrested after 15-year-old girl dies after fight inside Lake Charles store

Lake Charles, La. (KLFY)– Four juveniles have been arrested on charges that include second-degree murder and principal to second-degree murder after a 15-year-old girl died following a fight that led to a stabbing inside a Lake Charles Walmart.

The four suspects, girls ages 12, 13 and 14, were booked in the juvenile detention center, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

One was charged with second-degree murder and three were charged with principal to second-degree murder.

The unidentified victim died of her injuries after being transported to a local hospital, detectives said.

Late Sunday, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso held a press briefing about the Saturday night homicide.