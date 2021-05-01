UPDATE: Active shooter situation at Oneida Casino

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to the Oneida Casino, there is currently an active shooter situation at the Casino. Several roads around the casino are closed.

All Oneida Casino locations will be closed until further notice.

Local 5 was able to talk to someone who was at the Casino at the time

Local 5 has several crews on the way to the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY: HAPPENING NOW: Active situation at Oneida Casino

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to Green Bay Police there is an active situation happening now at the Oneida Casino in Green Bay.

WIS 172 east and westbound between County GE and Packerland Drive is currently closed due to the situation.

A Local 5 viewer who was at the Oneida Casino just before the incident and says, “We were evacuated immediately and within minutes of the evacuation, multiple gunshots from the active shooter and police were shot. Went on for a couple minutes and then ceased. Shots came from what sounded like the North east side of the casino”

Green Bay Police couldn't give any additional information at this time.